Museum of Tribal Arts & Artefacts

This superb museum is a must for visitors interested in Odisha's 62 tribes or considering a visit to the state's tribal areas. Complete with interactive elements such as augmented reality glasses, its galleries display traditional dress, bead ornaments, silver collars, coin necklaces, elaborate headdresses, ornate wind pipes and musical instruments. One gallery is dedicated entirely to weaponry, fishing, hunting and agricultural equipment. Behind the museum are replicas of traditional houses from the Gadaba, Kandha, Santal, Saora and other tribes.

Bus 801 goes to nearby Azad Marg, from where the museum is a five-minute walk. Alternately, an autorickshaw from the Master Canteen area will cost you about ₹80.