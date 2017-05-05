Welcome to Malaysia
Buzzing cities, culinary sensations, beautiful beaches, idyllic islands and national parks with wildlife-packed rainforests – all of this can be found in Malaysia.
Cultural Diversity
The catchy tourism slogan ‘Malaysia, Truly Asia’ continues to ring true as this country really is a potpourri of Asian cultures. Muslim Malays, religiously diverse Chinese, and Hindu and Muslim Indians all muddle along with aboriginal groups (the Orang Asli) on Peninsular Malaysia and Borneo’s indigenous people, scores of tribes known collectively as Dayaks. Each ethnic group has its own language and cultural practices which you can best appreciate through a packed calendar of festivals and a delicious variety of cuisines.
Ancient Rainforests
For many visitors Malaysia is defined by its equatorial rainforest. Significant chunks of primary jungle – among the most ancient ecosystems on earth – remain intact, protected by national parks and conservation projects. Seemingly impenetrable foliage and muddy, snaking rivers conjure up the ‘heart of darkness’ – but join a ranger-led nature walk, for example, and you’ll be alerted to the mind-boggling biodiversity all around, from the pitcher plants, lianas and orchids of the humid lowlands, to the conifers and rhododendrons of high-altitude forests.
Urban Adventures
Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur (KL) is a place where Malay kampung (village) life stands cheek-by-jowl with the 21st-century glitz of the Petronas Towers, and shoppers shuttle from traditional wet markets to air-conditioned mega malls. Unesco World Heritage–listed, Melaka and George Town (Penang) have uniquely distinctive architectural and cultural townscapes, developed over a half a millennium of Southeast Asian cultural and trade exchange. Over in the Eastern Malaysian states, both Kuching and Kota Kinabalu offer fascinating introductions to contemporary and tribal life on Borneo.
Watching Wildlife
The icing on Malaysia's verdant cake is the chance to encounter wildlife in its natural habitat. The most common sightings will be a host of insects or colourful birdlife, but you could get lucky and spot a foraging tapir, a slivered leaf monkey, or an orangutan swinging through the jungle canopy. The oceans are just as bountiful: snorkel or dive among shoals of tropical fish, paint-box dipped corals, turtles, sharks and dolphins. Even if you don’t venture outside the urban centres, there are excellent opportunities for wildlife watching at places such as the KL Bird Park or Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre.
Kuala Lumpur International Airport Arrival Transfer
After your arrival in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, your private driver will be waiting for you outside of arrivals holding a sign with your name. Follow your driver to a comfortable minicoach and relax as you are transferred to your Kuala Lumpur city hotel. At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details in the "Special Requirements" box: • Arrival Airline • Arrival Flight Number • Arrival Airport • Arrival Time • Full Hotel Name, Address, and Phone Number • Price is per person, based on XX adults per car/vehicle.Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Kuala Lumpur International Airport Departure Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your Hotel to Airport transfer, you will be required to reconfirm exact pick up times and places (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher). Vehicles used: Air-conditioned Minicoach
Kuala Lumpur City Highlights Tour
Perfect for first-time visitors, this three-hour tour provides a comprehensive introduction to Kuala Lumpur's famous sights, leaving you with a knowledgeable base for exploring the city at your leisure. Meet your local guide upon pickup from your city hotel in the morning or afternoon, and embark on your narrated tour by comfortable coach.Head to multiple Kuala Lumpur attractions, making photo stops at the King's Palace — a symbol of Malaysian sovereignty — as well as Merdeka Square (aka Independence Square), which features a panorama of fascinating buildings in an array of architectural styles. Your guide offers informative commentary on the city’s growing skyline, whose ultra-modern structures tower above edifices with Indo-Moorish influence. Gaze up at the Islamic geometric patterns on the 88-story Petronas Twin Towers, whose multifaceted walls and twin spires contain thousands of steel and glass panels.Your journey continues with a visit to the National Museum to see historic Malaysian artifacts, from traditional weapons and costumes to modern arts and crafts and musical instruments.Then, drive past the beautiful Lake Gardens on your way to view the National Monument, commemorating Malaysia's struggle for freedom during World War II. Nearby, admire the modern construction of the National Mosque and the pleasant combination of Eastern and Western architecture of the Kuala Lumpur Railway Station.The final stop on your sightseeing tour of Kuala Lumpur is the Cocoa Boutique, where you will bask is a chocolate haven. Spend time browsing the amazing sweet selections. Afterward, re-board your coach and end with drop-off at your hotel.
Batu Caves Tour from Kuala Lumpur
After pickup from your Kuala Lumpur hotel, embark on your cultural exploration of Malaysia beginning with a short drive through this region's official Little India in Brickfields. What used to be a simple residential neighborhood just outside of Kuala Lumpur has now been transformed into a colorful community with streets lined with quaint shops and mom-and-pop restaurants.A short 30-minute drive later, arrive at Batu Caves, a massive limestone outcrop with interiors housing a Hindu shrine lined with different deities. Before climbing the 272 steps up into the high caverns, marvel at the impressive golden structure of Lord Murugan, standing tall at 140 feet (43 meters). On the way up, be greeted by mischievous little monkeys.Upon arrival at the top of the steps, enter the Cathedral Cave, the biggest cave of the complex featuring a high ceiling and ornate Hindu shrines. Explore the cave complex with your guide and learn about the history and cultural significance of its various features.Then make a stop at a local batik center and discover how this popular Malaysian fabric is designed and printed. Before returning to your hotel, visit the Royal Selangor Visitor Center to gain insight on pewter smithing and innovative pewter-ware design.
Kuala Lumpur International Airport Plaza Premium Lounge
Whether you’re traveling first class or economy, take a break from travel at Kuala Lumpur Airport in one of its convenient lounges. Choose from two locations in Kuala Lumpur Airport: the Satellite Building in Kuala Lumpur's International Terminal and the Departure Hall of the KLIA2. Please note: The Plaza Premium Lounge is located in the restricted area of the departure level of the airport. You must pass through security and immigration prior to entering the lounge. An on-going boarding pass MUST be presented by all passengers before entering the lounge.See Itinerary for more details about each area.
Malacca City Tour from Kuala Lumpur: St Pauls, A Famosa, Lunch
After pickup from your Kuala Lumpur hotel, you'll travel approximately two hours south in a comfortable air-conditioned coach on a day trip to Malacca, the oldest trading port in Malaysia. On this Malacca day tour you'll learn from your expert guide how the Malay Sultanate, Portuguese, Dutch and English ruled in Malacca and you'll see evidence of their history in the picturesque buildings and narrow streets.First you'll visit Dutch Square (Stadthuys) to see the striking red 17th-century buildings that were once the offices of the Dutch governors. Then, take a short walk up St Paul's Hill for a panoramic view of Malacca, the Malacca Strait and the old town center called Bandar Hilir. You'll see the ruins of St Paul's Church and note the intricately decorated 17th century Dutch tombstones that line the interior. After taking in the views from St Paul’s Hill, stop into a local restaurant where you will savor a typical Nyonya lunch. When you’re refreshed, you'll follow your guide to Jonker Street, also known as Antique Street, where you can browse through a plethora of antiques and clothing shops. Then visit the A'Famosa fortress, built by the Portuguese in the 1500s and among the oldest surviving European architectural remains in Asia, of which only the Porta de Santiago survives. Your guide will make a final stop at Cheng Hoon Teng, the oldest traditional Chinese temple in Malaysia.If time permits on your return, your coach will make a photo stop at Morten Village for a glimpse of a typical Malay village. Your Malacca day tour from Kuala Lumpur ends with drop-off at your hotel.