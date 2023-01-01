A fresh green haven in easy reach of Kuala Lumpur, the 545-hectare Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) is an active centre of forest management research. Established in 1929 to restore a landscape ravaged by mining activity, its planned forest draws flocks of weekenders who ramble among huge dipterocarp trees, cycle paved trails and admire traditional village houses in the grounds. It's 17km northwest of the KL.

There's a wide variety of flora and native wildlife to discover, from leaf monkeys to indigenous fruit trees. Bring a picnic to enjoy by the waterfall.

Jump aboard the KTM Komuter train to Kepong Sentral (RM2.40) and then hail a taxi (RM7 to RM10); arrange for the taxi to pick you up again later. A taxi directly from central KL, including an hour or two of waiting time, costs in the region of RM90.