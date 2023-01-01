Ramayana Cave

Top choice in Batu Caves

No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m-tall statue of Hanuman and cross the bridge to enter. Inside you can't miss the giant statue of Kumbhakarna, brother of Ravana and a deep sleeper (note the attempts to wake him with arrows and cymbals). Climb the stairs to a shrine featuring a naturally occurring lingam, a stalagmite that is a symbol of Shiva.

Ramayana Cave has a calm ambience compared to the more popular Temple Cave; take your time to stroll the brilliantly lit and magnificently painted dioramas.

It's on the left as you leave the train station.

