No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m-tall statue of Hanuman and cross the bridge to enter. Inside you can't miss the giant statue of Kumbhakarna, brother of Ravana and a deep sleeper (note the attempts to wake him with arrows and cymbals). Climb the stairs to a shrine featuring a naturally occurring lingam, a stalagmite that is a symbol of Shiva.

Ramayana Cave has a calm ambience compared to the more popular Temple Cave; take your time to stroll the brilliantly lit and magnificently painted dioramas.

