At the heart of the mammoth KLCC development, this excellent park offers a 1.3km soft-surface jogging track, a great children's playground and paddling pool. Crowds gather here in the early evening to watch the glowing towers punching up into the night sky and the Lake Symphony fountains play at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm in front of the Suria KLCC.

The park is also the perfect vantage point to take in the Petronas Towers.