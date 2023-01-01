Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia

Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of the important Islamic buildings, fabulous textiles, carpets, jewellery and ceramics all vie for attention; the relocated 19th-century Damascus Room interior is a gold-leaf-decorated delight. Don't forget to gaze up at the building's intricate domes and tile work.

There's a good Middle Eastern restaurant on-site and one of KL's best museum gift shops, with handmade gifts and excellent books on Islamic art.