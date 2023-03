The house where Tun Abdul Razak lived while serving as Malaysia's second prime minister has been turned into a memorial museum displaying his personal effects, speedboat and golf cart. Upstairs you can see the bedroom where Razak's son Najib, another former prime minister, sometimes stayed.

Behind the museum is Rumah Felda, a small wooden house in the style of those built to provide rural housing during Tun Abdul Razak's premiership.