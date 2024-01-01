This cluster of small open-air enclosures is home to a collection of tame deer including the tiny Tragulus kanchil (lesser mouse deer), the world’s smallest hoofed mammal.
Find it within the Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park.
Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…
Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad
This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…
Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…
Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…
Just 13km north of Kuala Lumpur rise the iconic Batu Caves, a Malaysian national treasure, Hindu pilgrimage site and wildlife-conservation zone. Behind a…
Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park
This 70-hectare lush, beautifully landscaped park is most commonly known by its colonial-era moniker: the Lake Gardens (Tasik Perdana in Malay). This is…
No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…
Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…
Strolling around KL's oldest public park, established in the 1880s, you'll admire native and introduced flora, including 800 species of orchid, mahogany…
The house where Tun Abdul Razak lived while serving as Malaysia's second prime minister has been turned into a memorial museum displaying his personal…
This lovely garden is dedicated to Malaysia’s national flower and surrounds a small colonial-era house (closed to the public).
There are many different species of orchid on display here and the gardens are a pleasant place to walk around and admire them; unfortunately there is…
More than 3000 birds flutter and soar through this 21-hectare aviary. Some 200 species of (mostly) Asian birds can be spotted here, from strutting…
Royal Malaysian Police Museum
One of KL's best small museums offers a fascinating history of Malaysia through the story of policing. Discover not just the uniforms that distinguished…
This is a great place to get up close with a hundred or so of the 1100-plus butterfly species found in Malaysia, including the enormous and well-named…