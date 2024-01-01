Deer Park

Lake Gardens, Brickfields & Bangsar

This cluster of small open-air enclosures is home to a collection of tame deer including the tiny Tragulus kanchil (lesser mouse deer), the world’s smallest hoofed mammal.

Find it within the Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Medan Tuanku Station, Menara KL Tower.

    Menara KL

    1.42 MILES

    Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…

  • [UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Masjid Jamek is the oldest mosque in Kuala Lumpur. It is located at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak river. It was built in 1907 and officially open by the then Sultan Selangor in 1909.

    Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad

    0.79 MILES

    This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…

  • Thean Hou Temple

    Thean Hou Temple

    1.49 MILES

    Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…

  • Detail of ceiling in Islamic Arts Museum.

    Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia

    0.32 MILES

    Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…

  • Batu Caves

    Batu Caves

    6.5 MILES

    Just 13km north of Kuala Lumpur rise the iconic Batu Caves, a Malaysian national treasure, Hindu pilgrimage site and wildlife-conservation zone. Behind a…

  • Ramayana Cave

    Ramayana Cave

    6.55 MILES

    No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…

  • Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    0.76 MILES

    Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…

Nearby Lake Gardens, Brickfields & Bangsar attractions

1. Perdana Botanical Garden

0.04 MILES

Strolling around KL's oldest public park, established in the 1880s, you'll admire native and introduced flora, including 800 species of orchid, mahogany…

3. Memorial Tun Abdul Razak

0.15 MILES

The house where Tun Abdul Razak lived while serving as Malaysia's second prime minister has been turned into a memorial museum displaying his personal…

4. Hibiscus Garden

0.15 MILES

This lovely garden is dedicated to Malaysia’s national flower and surrounds a small colonial-era house (closed to the public).

5. Orchid Garden

0.15 MILES

There are many different species of orchid on display here and the gardens are a pleasant place to walk around and admire them; unfortunately there is…

6. KL Bird Park

0.18 MILES

More than 3000 birds flutter and soar through this 21-hectare aviary. Some 200 species of (mostly) Asian birds can be spotted here, from strutting…

7. Royal Malaysian Police Museum

0.28 MILES

One of KL's best small museums offers a fascinating history of Malaysia through the story of policing. Discover not just the uniforms that distinguished…

8. KL Butterfly Park

0.29 MILES

This is a great place to get up close with a hundred or so of the 1100-plus butterfly species found in Malaysia, including the enormous and well-named…