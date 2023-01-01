Perdana Botanical Garden

Strolling around KL's oldest public park, established in the 1880s, you'll admire native and introduced flora, including 800 species of orchid, mahogany trees more than 300 years old and countless hibiscus blooms (the country's national flower). Ferns, edible and aquatic plants each have their own gardens, all prettily arranged with gazebos and a boardwalk around a lake with fountains.

There's some signage to identify the plants and other aspects of the garden. Keep your eyes peeled for a family of otters swimming in the lake around the small island.