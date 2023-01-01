Royal Malaysian Police Museum

One of KL's best small museums offers a fascinating history of Malaysia through the story of policing. Discover not just the uniforms that distinguished British- from Dutch- from Sultan-era law enforcers, but also the crime issues that plagued them. The standout display, though, is the gallery of weapons, from handmade guns and knives, to automatic weapons, hand grenades and swords, all seized from members of criminal ‘secret societies’ and communists during the Emergency.