Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top contains a revolving restaurant, an interior observation deck at 276m and, most thrilling of all, an open-air sky deck at 300m, access to which is weather dependent. Risk vertigo to take your photo in the sky box, which puts nothing but glass between you and the ground below.

Surrounded by a pocket of primary rainforest, this lofty spire is the world's fourth-highest telecommunications tower. A free shuttle bus runs from the gate on Jln Punchak, or you can walk up through the KL Forest Eco Park. If you only wish to visit the observation deck the cost is adult/child RM49/29. Last tickets are sold at 9.30pm.