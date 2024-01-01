This twin-spired structure (established 1883) is the 'mother church' of the Catholic religion in KL. The church was elevated to cathedral status in 1962.
St John's Cathedral
Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.39 MILES
Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…
Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad
0.25 MILES
This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…
2.06 MILES
Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…
0.86 MILES
Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…
6.18 MILES
Just 13km north of Kuala Lumpur rise the iconic Batu Caves, a Malaysian national treasure, Hindu pilgrimage site and wildlife-conservation zone. Behind a…
Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park
0.96 MILES
This 70-hectare lush, beautifully landscaped park is most commonly known by its colonial-era moniker: the Lake Gardens (Tasik Perdana in Malay). This is…
6.23 MILES
No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…
0.35 MILES
Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…
Nearby Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas attractions
0.06 MILES
Housed in the beautifully renovated former telephone exchange building, this interesting museum has creatively designed displays on the history of…
0.07 MILES
Covering the side of a building and overlooking a parking lot, the subject of star Lithuanian street artist Ernest Zacharevic's first contribution to KL's…
0.08 MILES
Next to the Menara Maybank Building is this massive wall mural of a boy in tiger hat, by artists Anokayer and Yumz.
0.09 MILES
The traditional glazed ceramic tiles and peacock designs decorating this house are typical of the homes built by the Chettiar community from southern…
0.16 MILES
The cartoonist known as Lat (his real name is Mohammad Nor Khalid) is a beloved figure in the Malaysian media. Fun, life-size sculptures based on his…
6. St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
0.21 MILES
This attractive church has stood here since 1918. It has English-language services at 8.30am and 11am every Sunday. Silvered leaf monkeys sometimes hang…
0.21 MILES
KL's urban roar is replaced by buzzing insects and cackling birdlife at this forest of tropical hardwoods, covering 9.37 hectares in the heart of the city…
0.23 MILES
The original wooden mosque that gave the area its name was built in 1883, and replaced by a bulky red-granite tiled modern structure in 1963. It's not…