St John's Cathedral

Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas

LoginSave

This twin-spired structure (established 1883) is the 'mother church' of the Catholic religion in KL. The church was elevated to cathedral status in 1962.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Medan Tuanku Station, Menara KL Tower.

    Menara KL

    0.39 MILES

    Although the Petronas Towers are taller, the 421m Menara KL, rising from the crest of Bukit Nanas, offers the best city views. The bulb at the top…

  • [UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Masjid Jamek is the oldest mosque in Kuala Lumpur. It is located at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak river. It was built in 1907 and officially open by the then Sultan Selangor in 1909.

    Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad

    0.25 MILES

    This graceful, onion-domed mosque, designed by British architect AB Hubback, borrows Mogul and Moorish styles with its brick-and-plaster banded minarets…

  • Thean Hou Temple

    Thean Hou Temple

    2.06 MILES

    Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views…

  • Detail of ceiling in Islamic Arts Museum.

    Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia

    0.86 MILES

    Inhabiting a building that's nearly as impressive as its collection, this museum showcases Islamic decorative arts from around the globe. Scale models of…

  • Batu Caves

    Batu Caves

    6.18 MILES

    Just 13km north of Kuala Lumpur rise the iconic Batu Caves, a Malaysian national treasure, Hindu pilgrimage site and wildlife-conservation zone. Behind a…

  • Ramayana Cave

    Ramayana Cave

    6.23 MILES

    No cave at Batu is more spectacularly embellished than Ramayana Cave, which boasts psychedelic dioramas of the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. Pass the green, 15m…

  • Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    Sin Sze Si Ya Temple

    0.35 MILES

    Kuala Lumpur's oldest Chinese temple (1864) was built on the instructions of Kapitan Yap Ah Loy and is dedicated to Sin Sze Ya and Si Sze Ya, two Chinese…

View more attractions

Nearby Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas attractions

1. Telekom Museum

0.06 MILES

Housed in the beautifully renovated former telephone exchange building, this interesting museum has creatively designed displays on the history of…

2. Sampan Boy Mural

0.07 MILES

Covering the side of a building and overlooking a parking lot, the subject of star Lithuanian street artist Ernest Zacharevic's first contribution to KL's…

3. BRAVE Mural

0.08 MILES

Next to the Menara Maybank Building is this massive wall mural of a boy in tiger hat, by artists Anokayer and Yumz.

4. Chettiar House

0.09 MILES

The traditional glazed ceramic tiles and peacock designs decorating this house are typical of the homes built by the Chettiar community from southern…

5. Lat Cartoon Sculptures

0.16 MILES

The cartoonist known as Lat (his real name is Mohammad Nor Khalid) is a beloved figure in the Malaysian media. Fun, life-size sculptures based on his…

6. St Andrew's Presbyterian Church

0.21 MILES

This attractive church has stood here since 1918. It has English-language services at 8.30am and 11am every Sunday. Silvered leaf monkeys sometimes hang…

7. KL Forest Eco Park

0.21 MILES

KL's urban roar is replaced by buzzing insects and cackling birdlife at this forest of tropical hardwoods, covering 9.37 hectares in the heart of the city…

8. Masjid India

0.23 MILES

The original wooden mosque that gave the area its name was built in 1883, and replaced by a bulky red-granite tiled modern structure in 1963. It's not…