Thean Hou Temple

Sitting atop leafy Robson Heights, this vividly decorated multistorey Chinese temple, dedicated to Thean Hou, the heavenly queen, affords wonderful views over Kuala Lumpur. Opened in 1989 by the Selangor and Federal Territory Hainan Association, it serves as both a house of worship and a functional space for events such as weddings. In recent years it's also become a tourist attraction in its own right, especially during Chinese festival times and the birthdays of the various temple gods.

Climb to the temple's upper decks, where you can also get close-up views of the mosaic dragons and phoenixes adorning the eaves.

To get here, take a taxi from Tun Sambanthan monorail station or KL Sentral.