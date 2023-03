Drop into this interesting museum to view the gallery of wood carvings and masks produced by the Mah Meri, who live along the south coast of Selangor and Jah Hut people from Pahang. There are also informative displays highlighting the different ethnic groups' origins, traditions and animist beliefs, along with items such as blowpipes used for hunting and a traditional dugout canoe.

The ticket includes entry to the Museum of Malay World Ethnology next door.