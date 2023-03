Honouring Hanuman, this temple has been under reconstruction for years, and should be a striking sight when its gopura (gateway) is revealed: the tower rises with the coiled tail of the monkey god. Various puja (special prayer) services happen here – check the website for details.

Don't confuse this temple with the Sri Maha Muneswar to the left or the shrine to Krishna to the right (though both are worth a look, too).