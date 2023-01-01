Old KL Train Station

One of KL's most distinctive colonial buildings, this grand 1910 train station (replaced as a transit hub by KL Sentral in 2001) was designed by British architect AB Hubback in the Mogul (or Indo-Saracenic) style. The building's white plaster facade is crumbling, but you can still admire its rows of keyhole and horseshoe arches, providing ventilation on each level, and the large chatri (elevated pavilions) and onion domes adorning the roof.

Note that only KTM Komuter trains stop here. Across from the station is the Malayan Railway Administration Building, opened in 1917 and another beautiful Indo-Saracenic piece of architecture.