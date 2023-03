This temple, fronted by an elaborate modern gopura (gateway), was founded by the Sri Lankan community in 1909 as a place to practise Shaiva Siddhanta, a major Hindu sect popular with the diaspora community. It was undergoing a major renovation when we last visited.

One of the temple's major events (it has many festivals) is the 10-day Mahotchava Festival held around May or June, with celebrations including processions of the painted wooden deities.