Established in 1916 by the Heng Hua clan, the 'three teachings' temple has a beautiful Hokkien-style temple roof, with graceful curving ridgelines that taper at the ends like swallowtails. The colourful rooftop dragons and other figures are actually three-dimensional mosaics, another traditional decorative feature of southern Chinese temples (though these are new works).

Inside, look for photos of the original temple, a simple timber-frame structure with a thatched roof.