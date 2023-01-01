National Museum

This museum offers a good primer on Malaysia's history, from prehistoric to present day. The country's geological features and prehistory are tackled in one gallery (which features a replica of the 11,000-year-old Perak Man, Malaysia's most celebrated archaeological discovery). The gallery of modern history is even more interesting, with recreations of temple walls, royal beds and ceremonial garb from across the centuries.

Outside, look for a traditional raised house, ancient burial poles from Sarawak, a regularly changing exhibition (extra charge), and two excellent small side galleries, the Orang Asli Craft Museum and Museum of Malay World Ethnology.