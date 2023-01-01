Lake Gardens – Tun Abdul Razak Heritage Park

This 70-hectare lush, beautifully landscaped park is most commonly known by its colonial-era moniker: the Lake Gardens (Tasik Perdana in Malay). This is KL's largest green space, and you can spend the better part of a day exploring the rolling terrain.

Apart from the lake and the Perdana Botanical Gardens themselves, the main attraction within the park is KL Bird Park, but there are plenty of others on the park's edges, including two of KL's best museums – the National Museum and the Islamic Arts Museum – as well as the Deer Park, Hibiscus and Orchid Gardens and KL Butterfly Park. There's also an excellent children's adventure playground.