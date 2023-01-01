Housed in a 60-storey tower designed by British architects Foster and Partners, this impressive art gallery presents exhibitions spanning various media. The curator's aim is to place modern and contemporary Malaysian art within a regional and global context, provoking cultural debate in the process. Large works by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Thai artist Pinaree Sanpitak are displayed in front of the building.

Talks, performances, film screenings and children's workshops are also held here, often tying in with the theme of the current exhibition; check the website for details. There's also a great gift shop with a small cafe.