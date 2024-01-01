Designed by celebrated Malay architect Hijjas Kasturi, this distinctive tower houses the funding body which supports Malaysian haji pilgrims. The five main exterior columns represent the five pillars of Islam, while the overall structure recalls the drum used to summon pilgrims to the hajj and the shape of a traditional Arabic perfume vessel.
Tabung Haji
Kuala Lumpur
