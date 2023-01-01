Centrepiece of the Batu Caves complex and one of Malaysia's most photographed sights, Temple Cave sits atop 272 colourful steps populated by scampering macaque monkeys. Actually two enormous caverns connected by 56 steps, it is guarded by a 42.7m statue of Lord Murugan erected in 2006. The cavern has been a Hindu shrine since K Thambusamy Pillai, founder of KL's Sri Mahamariamman Temple, placed a statue of Lord Murugan here in 1890.

Inside the first cavern, at the top of the stairs, Murugan’s six abodes are carved into the walls. The second (upper) cavern holds the temple of Sri Valli Deivanai, Murugan’s wife. Murugan, son of Shiva and the Hindu god of war, is widely worshipped in Hindu Tamil communities.

Hugely popular with visitors, Temple Cave is seldom a tranquil experience, especially during the annual Festival of Thaipusam, when hundreds of thousands of pilgrims converge here.