Me.Reka Makerspace

Search out this innovative project space, where various contemporary design and technology skills are taught and can be practised. Laser engravers, 3D printers and virtual-reality gadgets are among the resources available. An offshoot of the sustainability initiative Biji-biji (www.biji-biji.com), you can also buy products here, such as cool bags and purses made from old car belt straps and up-cycled fabric offcuts.

Recycling is encouraged – bring your used plastic bottles etc. Plans are in the works for a cafe here, too. The space is located in the bowels of Publika, near the basement food court.