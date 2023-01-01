Bank Negara Malaysia Museum & Art Gallery

This well-designed complex of small museums focuses on banking, finance and money – yet is not dull in the least. Highlights include a collection of ancient coins and money (and a slick interactive screen to examine their history), a gallery of the bank's private art collection, a surreal 3m-long tunnel lined with RM1 million (in the Children's Gallery), and a history of the Islamic banking system (which must comply with sharia law, including prohibitions against usury). Get a taxi from Bank Negara.