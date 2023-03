This colonial-era mansion is the headquarters of the trust overseeing Taman Tugu. Inside, by appointment, you can view plans of how KL's newest park will look when completed by the end of 2020. Then the bungalow will be the focal point of a terraced complex covering almost a hectare that will include a rainforest education centre, art gallery, and library.

Ilmu, meaning 'knowledge' in Bahasa Malaysia, also stands for Innovate, Learn, Mentor and Unite.