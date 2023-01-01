St Mary’s Anglican Cathedral

This handsome Gothic Revival English country church was designed by government architect AC Norman and erected in 1894 on the site of an earlier wooden church. This new St Mary's was the first brick church in Malaysia and it still maintains a small Anglican congregation.

Inside is a fine pipe organ built in 1895 (though since heavily restored) by Henry Willis, the Englishman responsible for the organ in St Paul's Cathedral in London. It's now dedicated to Sir Henry Gurney, the British high commissioner to Malaya, assassinated in 1951 during the Emergency.