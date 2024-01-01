One of the most handsome pieces of architecture around Merdeka Sq, this was the Standard Charter Bank when first built in 1891. It's currently closed.
Former Standard Charter Bank
Chinatown, Merdeka Square & Bukit Nanas
Contact
Address
