National Textiles Museum

This excellent themed museum occupies an elegant Mogul-style building originally constructed for the railway works department. The lower floors cover the history of textiles, in particular Malaysian fabrics such as songket (silk or cotton with gold threading), and the traditional processes and machinery used in manufacturing. Gorgeous examples of clothing and fabric abound. The upper floors cover Malaysian fabrics and design motifs in greater detail, as well as items for personal adornment such as jewellery and headgear.