RUANG by Think City

The urban rejuvenation outfit Think City has taken over the elegant art deco OCBC building, originally designed in 1938 by British architect Arthur Oakley Coltman to house the headquarters of the Overseas Chinese Banking Company. A floor of the building operates as a flexible exhibition and performances space.

Think City's Arts on the Move programme (#aotm) sees live music and dance performances scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 5pm and 7pm in the public concourses of Masjid Jamek and Pasir Seni LRT stations.