Sultan Abdul Samad Building

Seizing attention with its 41m clock tower, coppery domes and lacy arches, this was the first public building in Malaysia designed in the Mogul (or Indo-Saracenic) style. It looks particularly impressive when illuminated after dark. Originally conceived by renowned colonial architect AC Norman, multiple designers contributed to the building's final flamboyant form, which was completed in 1897. Formerly the secretariat for the colonial administration, it is now empty and has fallen into disrepair, making its future unsure.

Facing from Merdeka Sq, to the right of the building is the old General Post Office.