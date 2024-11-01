There is no single “best” time to visit Malaysia – largely since this Southeast Asian powerhouse sprawls over two separate landmasses with different local climates. And that sprawl is impressive: it’s as far from Kuala Lumpur in Peninsular Malaysia to Sandakan in Malaysian Borneo as it is from New York City to Miami.

Even between smaller distances, the climate can vary depending on which of Malaysia’s many coasts or which of its islands you find yourself on. Langkawi lies only 122km (76 miles) from Penang, but the weather can be different in the two places on the very same day.

Broadly, Malaysia has two climatic seasons: dry and hot, and wet and hot. Don’t let the term “dry season” fool you, however: it’s humid in Malaysia all year long, and there’s always a chance of rain. The only place where it might feel cold is in upcountry areas such as the Cameron Highlands, where the temperature can range from lows of 14ºC (58ºF) to highs of 24ºC (76ºF).

What marks out the wet season is buckets of monsoon rain, with the bulk of the precipitation tending to arrive in the afternoon. The eastern side of the peninsula sees its heaviest rainfall during the northeast monsoon from mid-October to March, while the west coast sees more rain during the southwest monsoon from May to October. Borneo gets drenched from November to February.

Even with the tendency toward wetness, tourism never takes a break in Malaysia – so there’s not really a low season per se. The busiest times of year tend to coincide with school holidays, which see large numbers of visitors (particularly families) arriving from Europe, the Persian Gulf and neighboring Asian states.

December to February is the busiest time of year in ever-appealing Penang and Langkawi. Getty Images

The December–February high season is the best time to visit the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia

The northeast monsoon drenches the east coast of the peninsula from October to March, with the heaviest rainfall from December to February. You’ll find drier weather on the west coast, which fronts the Andaman Sea. This time frame is a good time to hit the beaches on tropical islands such as Langkawi, or wander the narrow, shop-house-lined alleyways of George Town in Penang. On the flip side, this is the wettest time of year in Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysian Borneo.

The downside of the wonderful weather in the west? More crowds and higher rates for hotels. Yet the premium may be worth paying to join in the several major cultural festivals – including the Chinese New Year and the spectacular Hindu festival of Thaipusam, with its processions, piercings and ritual mortification – that occur in late January or early February. If you cross the South China Sea to Sarawak, you’ll find reduced hotel rates in Kuching. But in the hinterland, good roads become bad roads, and bad roads become mud.

Harvest Festival celebrations bring cultural color to Sabah in May. Shutterstock

The March–May shoulder season sees the best weather across (most of) Malaysia

Large areas of Malaysia get a break from the rains (and the worst of the humidity) during the northern hemisphere spring, from March to May. This is as reliable a window as you’ll find if you’re interested in beaches and warm but not sweltering weather. Not coincidentally, this is also a good time for spotting wildlife in Malaysia’s wonderful national parks.

April is a particularly fine time to visit Sabah, as the drier days sync well with outdoor activities such as diving and hiking to the summit of Mt Kinabalu. (We also recommend Sabah’s Harvest Festival each May.) Yet don’t think Malaysia’s regional variations won’t come into play in this time frame: April is one of the wettest months to visit Kuala Lumpur. (Which means it’s one of the best months to eat your way through the city.)

The Penang Dragon Boat Festival each June is a highlight of the Malaysian cultural calendar. Getty Images

The June–September high season is the best time to visit Kuala Lumpur and the east coast

The northern hemisphere summer months are the driest time of year in KL. (Although, again, “dry” is a relative term in this tropical country. You should always expect humidity to be a factor, especially in Malaysia’s cities, where buildings can block the breezes.) The weather is also comparatively dry on the east coast of the peninsula, and in many parts of Borneo. At the beginning of June, the Gawai Festival celebrates the culture of the Dayak people of Borneo. And the exciting Dragon Boat Festival draws crowds to Penang.

This season is a popular time for tourism from the Gulf States, and there’s an upturn in visits to dive resorts on the drier east coast as underwater visibility improves. Cultural events – such as the George Town Festival and the Rainforest World Music Festival in Kuching – fill the July calendar.

By August, the rains begin to return, building up toward the northeast monsoon. Hari Merdeka, Malaysia’s National Day, brings parades and patriotic events all over the country at the end of August – rains be damned.

The Cameron Highlands are one of the only parts of Malaysia where you might feel a proper chill. Getty Images

The October–November shoulder season is the top time to visit Melaka and the Cameron Highlands

The rains really pick up on the peninsula from October to November, although they weirdly spare the historic port of Melaka. The start of the northeast monsoon is also a good time to explore the Cameron Highlands, as the upcountry flora bursts into life thanks to all the rainfall.

In other areas of the country, this is a time to look for competitive hotel rates (and an umbrella). Yet this is a good season to visit if you’re into malls, museums and other indoor activities; shops will be offering sales and the big cities offer plenty of indoor fun.