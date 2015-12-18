4D3N Taman Negara & Cameron Highlands Trip with Drop-off at Penang Island

Day 7am After breakfast depart to a 130 million years old tropical rain forest Taman Negara home of tigers, elephants, tapirs, 14,000 plants 300 species birds.The objective of the park is to protect and conserve the eco system with its rivers, waterfalls, secret caves, rolling hills with lush greenery. 11am On arrival, jungle trekking as the nature guide be;ts out facts and fancies of Taman Negara, 1pm Return to floating cafe for lunch and then catch a boat for rapids shooting . Visit an aboriginal village to see how they make fire and their blowpipe hunting techniques. Then proceed on to the Rainforest Waterfalls for a cool dip. Bring swim wear, extra changing clothes towel, extra shoes. Check in to hotel. Free and easy. 7pm Dinner at a floating cafe followed by night jungle walk. Bring torch lights with extra batteries, insect repellents, rain coat to join the nature guide in the hunt for lesser animals as in mouse deer, insects spider etc. You are advised to keep count of your animal sightings and compare notes with your nature guide. You will climb on to an Observation Hide to watch nocturnal animals come their salt intake. Return to hotel and good nite. And the Forest orchestra plays on... Day 2 8am After breakfast depart for Cameron Highlands - a hill resort that boasts cooler temperatures .Cameron Highlands is known for its farmlands, tea plantations, flower nurseries, fruit orchards, and waterfalls. 12pm Lunch followed by Camerons tour - Tea plantation that allows tourist visits and works closely with the WWF and the MNS in the conservation of our endangered animals like Orang Utan Elephants. Proceeds from sale of teas at the Tea Cafe goes towards this conservation effort indeed ! The Butterfly Farm and Insectarium has 5000 butterflies than dance on scented flowers and ferns. Special arrangement for a farm tour. Hand pick strawberries for own consumption.Then go down a Vegetable market to see a showcase of produce from the Camerons. 5pm Check in to hotel. 7pm Dinner, the "HOT POT " - a signature dish in the Camerons suits well for the cold weather. Bring sweaters. 10pm Back to hotel. Day 3 8 am After breakfast depart for Penang Island. Lunch on arrival followed by a trishaw ride through Georgetown - a UNESCO listed city, Visit the Khoo Kongsi and Clan Jetty with houses on stilts and planked walkways built over water. The Reclining Buddha at 33 meters was built in 1845 by the Thai Community. After the tour check in to hotel. End of program. Day 4 12pm Check out and Guest to make own arrangements for onward journey.