Welcome to Cameron Highlands
From north to south, the Cameron Highlands roughly encompass Tringkap, Brinchang, Tanah Rata, Ringlet and their surrounds. Named after explorer Sir William Cameron, who mapped the area in 1885, the highlands were developed during the British colonial period. Gardens, bungalows and even a golf course sprang up during the 1930s, making the Cameron Highlands a refuge for heat-addled Brits to mop their brows.
Tourism is big business, so expect views to be occasionally obscured by construction sites for yet another megaresort. But between eco-conscious trekking, temples and genteel tea culture, you can find serenity amid the tourist hubbub.
3-Night Cameron Highlands and Penang Tour from KL
Your 3-night tour takes you by comfortable coach from Kuala Lumpur to the Cameron Highlands. Stay overnight at Strawberry Park Resort, situated on a 7-acre (2-hectare) hill and offering elegant sophistication amid a mountain-rustic atmosphere. Charming single, twin and triple-share suites include a large private balcony overlooking beautiful gardens. Classic contemporary-designed rooms are furnished with polished wood flooring and teak furniture, including modern bathrooms with black granite flooring.Travel onward to Penang and enjoy two nights’ accommodation at the Bayview Beach Resort. Located on the northwest coast of Penang Island, the hotel has a beachfront setting at the quieter end of lovely Batu Ferringhi. This resort overlooks the tranquil and scenic bay of Foreigner's Rock, and spacious rooms include a private balcony. Enjoy entertainment and recreational amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center. An American-style breakfast is included with each accommodation.
2-Day Cameron Highlands Adventure from Kuala Lumpur
Day 1: Kuala Lumpur - Cameron HighlandsDepart Kuala Lumpur in the early morning for a 2.5-hour drive to Tanah Ratah, the main town of Cameron Highlands, one of Malaysia’s most extensive hill stations. Cameron Highlands is known for its tea plantations, vegetable farms, wild animals and serene lakes. On your way up, admire the relaxing Lata Iskandar waterfall, the verdant fern trees and the tranquil lakes. You’ll drive pass Tanah Rata, the main town of the Highlands, and see the streets lined with restaurants and old-fashioned shops. At noon, you’ll arrive in Cameron Highlands. Situated 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) above sea level, Cameron Highlands is the ideal place for vegetation to grow. In the afternoon, visit a tea plantation and learn about the region’s unique tea. Sit inside the tea center and enjoy a beautiful view of the valley full of tea plants and sip a cup of smooth, mellow tea.In the evening, you’ll be free to explore the area on your own. Tonight, you’ll stay at Strawberry Park Resort, an upscale hotel in the hills west of Brinchang.Overnight: 4-star Strawberry Park Resort in Cameron Highlands or similarDay 2: Cameron Highlands - Kuala Lumpur (B) In the morning, visit an outdoor agriculture market selling various fruits and vegetables. Then we’ll visit farmers working in a vegetable farm and learn more about the agricultural process. Explore the colorful flower gardens nearby and then walk around the Sam Poh Temple, a colorful Buddhist Temple. After our morning tour, we’ll make our way back to Kuala Lumpur.
4D3N Taman Negara & Cameron Highlands Trip with Drop-off at Penang Island
Day 7am After breakfast depart to a 130 million years old tropical rain forest Taman Negara home of tigers, elephants, tapirs, 14,000 plants 300 species birds.The objective of the park is to protect and conserve the eco system with its rivers, waterfalls, secret caves, rolling hills with lush greenery. 11am On arrival, jungle trekking as the nature guide be;ts out facts and fancies of Taman Negara, 1pm Return to floating cafe for lunch and then catch a boat for rapids shooting . Visit an aboriginal village to see how they make fire and their blowpipe hunting techniques. Then proceed on to the Rainforest Waterfalls for a cool dip. Bring swim wear, extra changing clothes towel, extra shoes. Check in to hotel. Free and easy. 7pm Dinner at a floating cafe followed by night jungle walk. Bring torch lights with extra batteries, insect repellents, rain coat to join the nature guide in the hunt for lesser animals as in mouse deer, insects spider etc. You are advised to keep count of your animal sightings and compare notes with your nature guide. You will climb on to an Observation Hide to watch nocturnal animals come their salt intake. Return to hotel and good nite. And the Forest orchestra plays on... Day 2 8am After breakfast depart for Cameron Highlands - a hill resort that boasts cooler temperatures .Cameron Highlands is known for its farmlands, tea plantations, flower nurseries, fruit orchards, and waterfalls. 12pm Lunch followed by Camerons tour - Tea plantation that allows tourist visits and works closely with the WWF and the MNS in the conservation of our endangered animals like Orang Utan Elephants. Proceeds from sale of teas at the Tea Cafe goes towards this conservation effort indeed ! The Butterfly Farm and Insectarium has 5000 butterflies than dance on scented flowers and ferns. Special arrangement for a farm tour. Hand pick strawberries for own consumption.Then go down a Vegetable market to see a showcase of produce from the Camerons. 5pm Check in to hotel. 7pm Dinner, the "HOT POT " - a signature dish in the Camerons suits well for the cold weather. Bring sweaters. 10pm Back to hotel. Day 3 8 am After breakfast depart for Penang Island. Lunch on arrival followed by a trishaw ride through Georgetown - a UNESCO listed city, Visit the Khoo Kongsi and Clan Jetty with houses on stilts and planked walkways built over water. The Reclining Buddha at 33 meters was built in 1845 by the Thai Community. After the tour check in to hotel. End of program. Day 4 12pm Check out and Guest to make own arrangements for onward journey.
Private Nature Trip to Cameron Highlands from Kuala Lumpur
Spend a day away from the heat and the crowds of Kuala Lumpur on this 12-hour trip to the Cameron Highlands. Refreshing verdant hills, an English cottage, honeybee farms, tea plantations, and fields of strawberries are just some of the interesting things you’ll find in Malaysia's largest highlands resort.During the tour you can learn about the natural surroundings, go for walks, or simply enjoy the beautiful landscape of this sprawling hill station.Cameron Highlands is a destination that’s popular both for its jungle walks and tea plantations. Apart from the cool weather, key attractions in the Cameron Highlands include a butterfly farm, strawberry farms, rose gardens, and vegetable gardens.Other sites of interest include Cactus Point, Cactus Valley, and the icy cold Lata Iskandar waterfall.
Private Full-Day Cameron Highlands Nature Tour from Kuala Lumpur
Our driver will pick you up from your hotel in Kuala Lumpur area or agreed meeting location at 07:00 am and head to our first short at stop Batu Caves. Then we proceed to Cameron Highlands. Enjoy a 3.5 hour scenic drive passing by local villages, rubber and palm plantations. Along the way, we will short stop at aborigines village and Lata Iskandar waterfall .Upon arrival, enjoy the cool, crisp air and lush, green vegetation in Camaron Highlands and learn about the natural surroundings. Enjoy the beautiful landscape in this sprawling hill station and visit the Boh Tea plantation, a must visit when you are at Cameron Highlands. The massive tea plantation stretches as far as the eyes can see. Remember to take some beautiful photos for unforgettable memories.Enjoy the cool breeze from the mountain top and see amazing views over endless valleys covered with tea bushes. There are many trekking trails to allow visitors explore the local flora and fauna, as well as, the cultural and history of the highlands. Visit a strawberry farm located on the main road where you can pick your own strawberries for a reasonable price. There are several stalls and cafés that serve strawberry desserts such as: strawberry ice-cream, cream, crush and sweets. Discover the cactus valley located in the same vicinity with its varieties of cactus plants, including, gigantic cactus trees and beautiful flowers available for sale.Visitors have the option to take the short trip to the Sam Poh Temple at Cameron Highlands. Enjoy the amazing view of Brinchang town and the houses from the temple and please note that you need to take off your shoes if you wish to enter inside the temple.There are many restaurants at Cameron Highlands offering Western and Asian cuisine, and you will find dozens of steamboat restaurants too. At late evening, our driver will safely transfer you back to you hotel in Kuala Lumpur.
Private Cameron Highlands with Batu Caves from Kuala Lumpur
Your tour guide picks you up around 7am from your hotel lobby in Kuala Lumpur city area. Head to Batu Caves (optional visit). This expansive Hindu site become more famous after the installation of the golden statue of Lord Murugan and the Malaysian Tamilians. There are a lot of steps to climb to the top and enjoy the beautiful view of Kuala Lumpur city.Then, you'll continue our journey to the Cameron Highlands and stop at a butterfly farm. Besides, you will see some insects such as snakes and beetles. Take some beautiful pictures with colorful butterflies before you head to the Boh Tea Plantation.Start by immersing yourself in the amazing multitude of crisp green tea plantations. Please make sure you wear comfortable walking shoes, as there is a short climb on the steps to the tea center. This is a great place to learn more about tea making process, the history of Cameron Highlands, the flora and fauna. Be dazzled by the marvelous tea valley from the viewing deck. Enjoy a cup of tea. Your guide brings you for lunch at the local restaurant around noon.After lunch, you'll continue to strawberry farm, an absolute must visit at Cameron Highlands. You will noticed a big red strawberry at the entrance for visitors to take photos. See these rows of endless strawberries in the farm and pluck your own for an additional cost. The strawberry farm also does hydroponic farming in large scale with arrays of butterhead lettuce, red and green coral vegetables.Lastly, you will visit the rose garden, just a short drive off the main road from the market. Visitors see many different kinds of roses here.After the tour, your guide transfers you back to your hotel.