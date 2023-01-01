Ee Feng Gu Honey Bee Farm

One of the better honey-themed attractions in the highlands, this working apiary has landscaped flower gardens where you can watch bees buzzing around hibiscus flowers and there's a little museum explaining how the sweet stuff is produced. Only the indoor kids' maze carries an entry fee (adult/child RM3/2). It's 4km north of central Brinchang.

There's a huge attached souvenir shop in which to pick up flavoured honey by the stick (RM1), jars of honey (from RM10) and all manner of bee-shaped gifts.