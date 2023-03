Not hiking today? Explore a warren of regional miscellany instead. There are displays on wartime history and the 1962 landslide, but this is less a museum and more a nostalgic array of items unearthed from Cameron Highlands attics. There are more than 2000 artefacts, from vintage teacups to rusty old bikes, 1970s postcards and old soda bottles.

The Time Tunnel adjoins Kok Lim Strawberry Farm.