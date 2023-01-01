Sam Poh Tong

First discovered by a monk in 1890, this cavern, 5km south of Ipoh, is now a riot of religious statuary and pagoda tiles. The entrance pavilion is grand enough (check out the ornamental garden with ceramic lions, miniature shrines and Buddha statues) but continue through the main chamber and you'll reach a breathtaking scarlet-tiered pavilion squeezed into a narrow rocky cleft.

Opposite is a turtle pond: these armoured reptiles are said to rebalance karma when released (or fed slices of tomato). The temple can be reached by Gopeng-bound buses from Ipoh’s local bus station, but the most convenient way to visit is by private transport or on a tour.