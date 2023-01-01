With bands of Italian marble and enormous gold domes, Masjid Ubudiah is a contender for the title of Malaysia's prettiest mosque. Commissioned by Perak’s 28th sultan, Idris Shah, after his recovery from illness, Masjid Ubudiah – meaning 'mosque of self-surrender to Allah' – was masterminded by AB Hubback, the architect behind numerous colonial buildings in Perak. The mosque was completed in 1917, though the sultan didn't live to see it finished. Dress modestly.

When works began in 1913, two fighting elephants damaged the marble, leading to a construction slowdown.

Visitors are admitted inside, provided they are appropriately dressed (long sleeves, headscarves for women).