The Lenggong Valley, 50km north of Ipoh, is the site of one of Malaysia's most exciting archaeological finds. The 11,000-year-old 'Perak Man', a rare complete skeleton, was unearthed in a cave near Lenggong, with its discovery contributing to the valley's inscription as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Lenggong Archaeological Gallery presents the region's prehistory. It's a worthwhile stop if you're driving between Ipoh and Belum-Temenggor Rainforest, though it was being renovated when we last visited, so enquire ahead.

For a thorough romp through prehistoric Lenggong, book a tour with Ipoh Secrets, which can guide visitors to caves and excavation sites in the valley.