Zoo Taiping & Night Safari

Animals are always happiest in the wild, but Taiping's zoo is a well-maintained space managed by conservation-minded staff. Elephants have shade and space to bathe in dust and water, while other creatures such as lions, Malayan sun bears and orangutans have sizeable enclosures. A miniature train chugs around the site, if walking in the heat is too much.

The night safari offers a chance to see nocturnal animals beginning to stir.

Zoo Taiping is located about 2km east of central Taiping; a taxi here will cost around RM10. Parking costs RM3.