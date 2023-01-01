All Saints Church

Consecrated in 1887, this timber church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia and is still used as a place of worship. The Gothic-inspired ensemble was designed by Australian architect George A Lefroy. Step inside to see original stained-glass windows, a pipe organ (a rarity in Malaysia), carved pews and brass plaques commemorating benefactors and parishioners past.

Outside, the cemetery contains the graves of early colonial settlers, many of whom died of tropical diseases or failed to achieve the colonial pension needed to return home to Britain or Australia.