Taiping

Couple walking at the pathway of "S - Curve" in early morning at Taman Tasik Taiping, Perak, Malaysia.

Perak's second-largest town is defined by water and greenery. Locals laud it as the 'City of Peace' for trailblazing Malaysia’s first museum, first railway and first newspapers in English, Malay and Tamil. But it’s Taiping’s ‘Rain City’ title that has stuck. Taiping has the biggest volume of rainfall in Peninsular Malaysia: all the better for its verdant lake gardens (and the pastime of 'rain betting', where locals take a punt on what time downpours will start and stop).

  • Muzium Perak

    Muzium Perak

    Taiping

    With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building…

  • All Saints Church

    All Saints Church

    Taiping

    Consecrated in 1887, this timber church is one of the oldest Anglican churches in Malaysia and is still used as a place of worship. The Gothic-inspired…

  • Zoo Taiping & Night Safari

    Zoo Taiping & Night Safari

    Taiping

    Animals are always happiest in the wild, but Taiping's zoo is a well-maintained space managed by conservation-minded staff. Elephants have shade and space…

  • Taman Tasik Taiping

    Taman Tasik Taiping

    Taiping

    Taiping's centrepiece is a 64-hectare expanse of lagoons and grassland east of town. Created in 1880 on the site of an abandoned tin mine, the gardens owe…

  • Taiping War Cemetery

    Taiping War Cemetery

    Taiping

    Arranged across two green spaces bisected by a main road, this small cemetery has row upon row of headstones for the British, Australian and Indian troops…

  • Masjid Daerah Taiping

    Masjid Daerah Taiping

    Taiping

    With its prominent gold domes, this mosque is an arresting feature of central Taiping's skyline. Only Muslims may enter.

Wildlife & Nature

Birdwatching in Malaysia: an essential guide

Sep 22, 2015 • 4 min read

