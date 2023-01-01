With many of Perak's museums in dire need of more funding, Taiping's well-maintained Muzium Perak stands out. Parts of the pristine, whitewashed building date to the 1900s and inside are diverting displays about natural history (complete with a century-old elephant skeleton), state history and Malaysian customs. The silver engraving, embroidery and Orang Asli masks are highlights. Perfect for one of Taiping's many rainy days.

Exhibitions continue outside with dugout canoes, fighter planes and antique trains (the kids will love it). There's plenty of English-language explanation, too.