Also known as the Palace of Memories, Istana Kenangan is made of wood (without a single metal nail) and bamboo woven into diamond-shaped patterns across its exterior walls. Built in 1926 it served as temporary royal quarters until the nearby Istana Iskandariah was completed. It was also used as a stopgap mausoleum for members of the royal family awaiting burial.

On our last visit, heavy renovation work had concealed most of the palace behind scaffolding and the interior wasn't open either. Completion was expected in 2019, but considering the glacial rate of progress of Malaysian museum renovation, it's worth asking locally before making a special trip.