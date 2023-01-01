With a craggy cave mouth beneath a towering cliff, Kek Look Tong (1920) has the most impressive approach of all Ipoh's temples. Three Sages dominate the central cavern, while towards the back a cheerful Chinese Buddha of Future Happiness sits in the company of three bodhisattvas. Beyond the main chamber, the cave passage opens onto a lagoon and picturesque gardens, bookended by forested cliffs. It's 8km southeast of central Ipoh.

The landscaped gardens deserve attention for their series of miniature statues, depicting scenes from the life of the Buddha, and reflexology footpath (remove your shoes to massage your feet along this textured walkway).

A taxi costs around RM35 each way, but it's best to visit on a guided tour incorporating Ipoh's other cave temples.