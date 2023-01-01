Sam Poh Temple

This scarlet-and-yellow temple complex, just south of Brinchang, about 1km off the main road, is stacked high with gleaming golden statues of Chinese Buddhist deities, bodhisattvas and Buddhist teachers, including some particularly grand protector deities guarding the main entrance. To get here, turn off the Tanah Rata–Brinchang highway just south of the one-way system.

The temple is dedicated to medieval admiral and eunuch Zheng Ho and is allegedly the fourth-largest Buddhist temple in Malaysia. A taxi from Tanah Rata costs RM15.