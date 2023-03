Locals believe that the way the evening mist hits this valley-tucked berry farm is the reason its fruit tastes so sweet. If berry picking (RM30 for two people for 500g of strawberries) sounds like hard work, you're sure to find something – thick strawberry milkshakes (RM8) or the strawberry 'steamboat', where fruit is drowned in chocolate sauce (RM20) – to tempt you in the cafe.