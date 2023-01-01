Boh Sungei Palas Tea Estate

If there's time for only one tea-themed experience in the highlands, make it this spectacularly situated plantation, with its own tea interpretation centre and a cafe stunningly cantilevered over endless emerald whorls of tea buses. A short film explains the estate's history and free 15-minute tours (every 15 minutes) demonstrate the tea-making process. Every imaginable flavour of tea is offered in the gift shop. Spare some time to dawdle on the paths leading through the plantation.

Greenhouse-like Boh Café is arguably the highlight of a visit. Opt for fresh, loose-leaf tea and one of the inventive desserts (such as salted egg and pineapple cheesecake or green-tea tiramisu).

The estate lies in the hills north of Brinchang, off the road to Gunung Brinchang. Buses running between Tanah Rata and Kampung Raja pass the turn-off to Gunung Brinchang. From there it’s 4km along the winding road to the plantation entrance, past worker housing and a Hindu temple (tea pickers are predominantly Indian), then another 15 minutes’ walk downhill to the visitors centre. Alternatively take a taxi (RM30 one way) from Tanah Rata.