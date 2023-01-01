Gua Tempurung

If you only do one thing in Gopeng, explore the 'Coconut Cave', named for its domelike interior. The easy option is the 'Golden Flowstone' walk, a self-guided 40-minute stroll along boardwalks that wind between hulking stalactites. Or you can get thrillingly wet and muddy on scrambles of various lengths through the cave tunnels (book ahead – not for the claustrophobic). It's 9km south and east from Gopeng town; follow Rte 1 and the signs.

If you don't have your own transport, many resorts in Gopeng arrange tours. Last entry 4.15pm.