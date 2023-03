A Cameron Highlands experience in miniature, this valley grows gaharu (agarwood) for premium-priced, caffeine-free teas. It's touristy, emphasising the healing powers of gaharu and its role in Middle Eastern and Chinese cultures, with contrived attractions such as 'Lovers' Tree'. But with viewing platforms and a cafe serving goji and gaharu tea, and tea-stained eggs, it's a pleasant detour.

Find it 3km southeast of Gopeng town, well signposted off the main road.