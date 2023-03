When humidity makes the kids whimper, locals bring their families to this ostentatious water park, 8km north of Ipoh. As if the backdrop of jungle-furred cliffs wasn't dramatic enough, the 'lost world' theme is established with huge Mayan-style gateways. Behind them are wave pools, beach volleyball, water coasters and other refreshing amusements. Proper swimsuits only (no cotton T-shirts).